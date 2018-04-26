EOJ says all set for tomorrow's by-elections

THE Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that all is in place for the by-elections in the May Pen North and Yallahs divisions, which are scheduled for tomorrow.

The team at the EOJ has worked diligently to ensure the timely preparation and distribution of all materials necessary for conducting the polls, the office said in a release yesterday.

Also, according to the EOJ, training for all 168 election day workers has been completed.

“Voting will take place in 61 polling stations across the two electoral divisions. Polls open at 7:00 am and will close at 5:00 pm, after which the preliminary counting of ballots will take place,” the EOJ said.

There are 8,286 registered voters in the May Pen North division and 9,145 in Yallahs, it continued. The EOJ also pointed out that only electors registered to vote in the two electoral divisions will be allowed to vote in the elections.

“Candidates are being reminded that election campaigning ceases on Thursday April 26; 24 hours before the start of polling on April 27,” the EOJ insisted yesterday.

The office also reminded electors that it is very important for them to take their voter ID card to the polling station.

“Electors without a voter ID card will be allowed to vote; however, this will lengthen the voting process,” the release said. “Electors are also cautioned that the use or display of cellphones and cameras is not allowed inside polling stations on election day.”