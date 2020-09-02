EOJ seeking to use more technology in elections

THE Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says its electronic voter identification system will be used in six constituencies in tomorrow's general election.

According to the EOJ, the system will be used in St Andrew Western, St Andrew West Central, East Kingston and Port Royal, St Andrew East Rural, St Catherine Central, and St Catherine Eastern.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown says the Electoral Commission of Jamaica has been having discussions about technology that could allow Jamaicans to vote from any polling station in any parish across the island.

“The discussions are taking place. It's going to involve a lot of discussion. Certainly, it is going to involve the amendment of the Act that governs elections. At the commission and the EOJ we are looking at alternatives. We are already seeking, as best as possible, to use much more technology in what we do. We have a significant database that has a large amount of biometric data and if we are able to use that biometric data in whichever activity we do, then that would be good. Our vision is geared towards greater use of technology in all our activities,” Brown told JIS News.

“The Electronic Voter Identification System, formerly the Electronic Voter Identification and Ballot Issuing System, is computer-based and requires voters to place a specific finger on a fingerprint scanner. Once the voter's identity has been confirmed, then a ballot will be issued for voting,” Brown said.

“...It uses biometrics. In other words, your fingerprint is used to identify you, and that allows the [voting] process to move a little bit faster,” Brown said.

“We have started the process; it is now with the [Public] Procurement Committee, so, hopefully, during the next election cycle, we will be able to roll out those gadgets across the entire island,” he added.