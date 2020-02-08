EU ready to assist Jamaica amid threat of coronavirus

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Head of the delegation of the European Union (EU) to Jamaica Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska says the EU stands ready to assist Jamaica, should the need arise, as the country prepares to deal with any eventuality arising from the threat of the novel coronavirus.

“As the minister said, you (emergency operations team members) are providing invaluable, standby service. Hopefully, that will not be needed for this particular crisis in Jamaica, but, as we expressed to the minister [Dr Christopher Tufton] and the Minister of Foreign Affairs [Kamina Johnson Smith], [the] European Union is one of the partners of Jamaica that is ready to help, should there be a need for assistance,” assured Ambassador Wasilewska.

“It is not that we don't have confidence in your skills and ability... Of course, we don't know how the situation will develop globally, because already in Europe they are addressing some of the cases that have been identified — but I am sure, with your expertise and your skills, you will not need external assistance unless there are too many incidences that will require interventions,” she continued.

The ambassador was addressing emergency operations team members in St James yesterday, during a tour of the Emergency Operations Centre. The centre is located on Godfrey Dyer Boulevard, in close proximity to the Sangster International Airport.

Such a centre is activated and manned on a 24-hour basis, in the case of an impending disaster such as hurricane, earthquake, or flood. The centre, which was opened at 2:00 pm last Saturday, will be used to monitor seaports and airports in light of the novel coronavirus threat.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the parish of St James is sufficiently prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“I did some tours in Kingston and I think we are all connected, but there is no doubt that St James is in place. They are very much alert, aware, are monitoring and putting in place the necessary infrastructure to deal with the situation,” Dr Tufton told the Jamaica Observer.

“So, based on what I have seen, based on the people I have spoken to, I think there is sufficient alertness and awareness and preparedness to deal with the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a quarantine facility for St James was expected to be in place by the end of yesterday.

“We are working on that. We should have that sometime today [Thursday]”, Dr Tufton insisted.

During the tour, the parish manager for St James Health Services Lennox Wallace disclosed that a quarantine location has been identified. However, he did not disclose its address.