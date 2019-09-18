Evadnie Moodie hits 100
Evadnie Moodie was in high spirits on Sunday, September 15 as her family and friends celebrated her 100th birthday with her at a dinner party at Waterfalls in Liguanea, St Andrew.
Moodie, whose mind is still sharp, was born in the rural St Andrew district of Rose Hill on September 11, 1919 to Ida Bennett and Emanuel Douglas. She attended Cavaliers Primary School and in her adolescent years married Javan Moodie on August 18, 1945.
She later moved to Trench Town, Kingston, where she still lives, and the union produced six children — Franklin, Ferdy, and Cynthia who are all now deceased, and Enid, Valerie, and Doreen.
Affectionately known as “Mama Moodie”, she now has an estimated 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
During the celebration dinner, one of her grandsons, Ervin West, recalled that he once went to visit her at the National Stadium, where she was a vendor, and she took him around and introduced him to all of her friends, explaining to them, with pride, that he was working in a bank.
These days Moodie is unable to attend her church, Lyndhurst Methodist, where she has been worshipping for years. As such, the church members visit her at home and worship with her.
