Photo: EXAMINING HUAWEI TECHNOLOGY
Prime Minister Andrew Holness was recently given a tour of Huawei Technology's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. He was joined on the official visit by his wife and Member of Parliament Juliet Holness, Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith and a number of Jamaican and Chinese Huawei delegates. The Jamaican delegation was taken through the core operations at the company's nerve centre from which worldwide operations are hinged. The pime minister was impressed with Huawei's ingenuity and the level of new and developing technologies on display. Here, Neil Grant (right) executive account manager Huawei makes a presentation to Prime Minister Holness and his wife Juliet at the Huawei headquarters last Wednesday while (from left) Harry Bai, vice-president of Latin America Region (Huawei), Peng Zhongyang, corporate SVP & board member (Huawei), Johnson-Smith, and Tian Qi — Ambassador of China to Jamaica, look on.
