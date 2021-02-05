Exemption needed to leave T&T

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Anyone wanting to leave Trinidad and Tobago on a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight will need an exemption from the Ministry of National Security, the twin-island republic's flag carrier said Monday.

CAL said in a customer advisory that effective immediately, all departing passengers must adhere to the new online exemption process implemented by the Ministry of National Security, under the country's COVID-19 measures.

“Prior to their date of travel, persons wishing to depart Trinidad and Tobago for any international or regional destination must apply for a travel exemption,” it said.

“Customers are reminded that their exemption approvals are applied against the respective passports submitted on their exemption request forms, and they must present the same travel documents used with the request forms at check-in.”

CAL added that passengers may obtain online exemptions up to the time of check-in.

The state-owned airline also encouraged all passengers to verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for their intended destination.