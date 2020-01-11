Expect weekend traffic restrictions in sections of capital city

CONTRACTORS will be completing drainage installation works on Constant Spring Road at both the West Kings House and Eastwood Park Road intersections, starting last night and into Sunday morning.

According to National Works Agency (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw, the works, planned in phases, will be executed such that the impact on traffic flow is minimised as much as possible. He is, however, urging motorists who have no need to travel to that section of Constant Spring Road to avoid the area or use alternative routes.

Shaw said activities are scheduled to get under way at the corner of West Kings House and Constant Spring roads at 9:00 pm Friday, therefore, motorists turning left from West Kings House Road onto Constant Spring Road, en route to Half-Way-Tree, should do so using the middle lane along Constant Spring Road. This phase of the works should be wrapped up by 5:00 Saturday morning, said the NWA.

Activities will then shift to the opposite side of Constant Spring Road between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm today, January 11.

“While the works will be carried out off the roadway it will result in some lane restrictions, and motorists are therefore being urged to follow the instructions of the road signs when using that section of the corridor,” said the NWA.

Later today, the Eastwood Park Road/Constant Spring Road intersection will be closed at the Ministry of Justice from 9:00 pm until 5:00 Sunday morning. Traffic travelling north along Eastwood Park Road will be re-routed back onto Constant Spring Road through the area where the Champion complex is located. Motorists may also use Red Hills Road and Dunrobin Avenue to continue northbound, according to the NWA.

The work areas will have the requisite signage and flag persons posted at critical locations to guide motorists appropriately, the NWA said.