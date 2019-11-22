Expert says Elliot's family helped him retain funds

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — An expert witness for the Crown on Wednesday named family members of Sanjay Elliott — the main accused in the Manchester Municipal Corporation $400-million fraud trial — as assisting him in retaining funds from his accounts after his arrest.

Desmond Robinson, a financial forensic examiner at the Financial Investigation Division (FID), told the court in Porus that Elliott's wife Tasha Gay, his parents Edwardo and Myrtle carried out multiple withdrawals and money transfers from Elliott's bank accounts from at least four financial institutions in order to evade FID restrictions, following Elliott's arrest in June 2016.

Elliott, the corporation's former deputy superintendent in charge of road and works, his wife and parents as well as four other individuals are answering charges in relation to allegations of a conspiracy to defraud the corporation of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The others before the court are ex-employees of the corporation Kendale Roberts, works overseer; David Harris, secretary manager; Dwayne Sibblies, an employee of Sanjay Elliott; and Radcliffe McLean, former employee of a commercial bank.

The trial resumes today at the Porus courthouse when Robinson will continue his testimony.