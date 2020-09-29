EYESORE!

The garbage-filled pothole at the intersection of Beckford and Princess streets in downtown Kingston, apart from being an eyesore, is apparently not a concern for Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation or the National Works Agency, despite causing the slow movement of traffic in that section of the city. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

