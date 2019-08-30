Falmouth drop-in centre almost ready

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The homeless people who now roam the streets of Trelawny aimlessly will soon be beneficiaries of services that will be provided at the almost complete drop-in centre in Falmouth.

The facility is being constructed by the Ministry of Local Government at a cost of $16 million.

A similar facility is also under construction in St Thomas, while four have already been completed in the parishes of St Ann, St Mary, Hanover, and St Elizabeth.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie is projecting that by the end of 2020, all parishes will have drop-in centres.

The drop-in centres will be furnished to create a more comfortable environment for the indigent. They will provide warm meals for homeless people, a place for them to shower and a change of clothes, as well as a place for them to rest, temporarily.

An upbeat Falmouth mayor and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor C Junior Gager, said construction of the building for the drop-in centre should be completed by the end of September.

“The minister announced that one is being built in every parish and ours is being built in Falmouth, and it is far ahead. This is where those who are living on the streets will be able to come and get a hot meal, medication, shower, clean clothing, and so on,” Gager explained.

He pointed out that the Poor Relief Department will work to reconnect the homeless with their families.

The Falmouth mayor expressed confidence that the indigents will buy in to the drop-in centre as some of them now visit the nearby infirmary where they are provided with a hot meal five days per week.

“We do a feeding of street people and, of course, you see many of them. They come down to the infirmary for their hot meals. So this will be more than that. So I believe it is going to be good for the town, because they will be getting them out of the town and you are going to get them reconnected with their people wherever they are from,” the Falmouth mayor said.

He also expressed appreciation to hoteliers and other business interests in the parish, who contribute to the current feeding programme.

