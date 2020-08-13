Family of three dies in car crash

MONTEGO BAY, St James — A two-year-old boy and his parents died as a result of injuries they sustained during a motor vehicle collision on the Rose Hall main road in St James, Tuesday night.

The three have been identified as 40-year-old Mark Brown, his common-law wife Tangria Grant, also known as Paulette, and their son, Jamar, two, all of Sun Valley Road in Montego Bay.

Reports are that about 10:00 pm, Brown was driving a Nissan AD Wagon along the Rose Hall main road, when on reaching in the vicinity of a hotel, the driver lost control of the vehicle which slammed into a tree.

The driver and the occupants of the vehicle received multiple injuries and were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two-year-old boy is said to have been thrown from the vehicle during the collision.

The police, who are investigating, theorise that the motor vehicle went into a skid because the road was wet at the time of the accident.

The death of the family of three brings to 249 the number of people killed on the nation's road since the start of the year.

Director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining Kenute Hare, who is theorising that the driver of the vehicle was not properly trained to drive on wet roads, applied the brake causing the vehicle to skid.

He called for driving instructors to be properly trained before teaching people.

“Driving instructors in Jamaica need to be trained. Everybody in Jamaica who say they are driving instructors need to go and get proper training,” he charged.

“So even if you are a parent and you plan to train your child to drive, you need to get proper training,” he insisted.

“One of the ways they can get proper training is to visit the Road Safety Unit's YouTube channel,” Hare recommended.