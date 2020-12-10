Farewell, Ernle

Archbishop of the West Indies and Bishop of Jamaica Howard Gregory offers a word of encouragement to the widow of Rev Canon Ernle Gordon, Juliet (left), and daughter Sherryl, as they prepare to take the urn bearing his remains following the mass of the resurrection for his life at St Andrew Parish Church, yesterday. (Photo: Tony Patel)

