PHOTO: Farewell

Security Minister Dr Horace Chang (centre) and permanent secretary in the ministry, Dianne McIntosh, bid outgoing chargé d'affaires at the United States Embassy in Jamaica, Eric Khant, farewell during his visit to the ministry's New Kingston offices on Wednesday.

