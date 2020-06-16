Farmer accused of raping 12-year-old
A 30-year-old Hanover farmer is now in trouble with the law after he allegedly raped a 12-year-girl twice at his house.
Police sources told the Jamaica Observer the sometime last year the child and her mother, who was in a relationship with the farmer, overnighted at his house.
It is alleged that while they were sleeping the farmer went to the bed where the child was sleeping and woke her up, before indicating that he wanted to take her virginity.
The sources say the farmer forcefully pulled down the child's tights and had sex with her.
Weeks later the child was at the farmer's house alone when, allegedly, he again forced himself on her and had sex with her.
Investigators say the farmer threatened the child, telling her that if she told anyone about either incident he would kill her and her entire family as he knew where they lived in Westmoreland.
But a recent dispute between the farmer and the girl's mother pushed the child to reveal that she had been raped twice by him.
The matter was reported to the police and after a statement was recorded the farmer was interviewed and charged with two counts of rape on Sunday.
He is scheduled to appear in the Lucea Parish Court on Wednesday.
The name of the farmer is being withheld by the Observer to protect the identity of the child.
— Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy