Farmer accused of raping 12-year-old

A 30-year-old Hanover farmer is now in trouble with the law after he allegedly raped a 12-year-girl twice at his house.

Police sources told the Jamaica Observer the sometime last year the child and her mother, who was in a relationship with the farmer, overnighted at his house.

It is alleged that while they were sleeping the farmer went to the bed where the child was sleeping and woke her up, before indicating that he wanted to take her virginity.

The sources say the farmer forcefully pulled down the child's tights and had sex with her.

Weeks later the child was at the farmer's house alone when, allegedly, he again forced himself on her and had sex with her.

Investigators say the farmer threatened the child, telling her that if she told anyone about either incident he would kill her and her entire family as he knew where they lived in Westmoreland.

But a recent dispute between the farmer and the girl's mother pushed the child to reveal that she had been raped twice by him.

The matter was reported to the police and after a statement was recorded the farmer was interviewed and charged with two counts of rape on Sunday.

He is scheduled to appear in the Lucea Parish Court on Wednesday.

The name of the farmer is being withheld by the Observer to protect the identity of the child.

— Arthur Hall