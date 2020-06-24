Farmer gets Father's Day surprise from Nestlé Jamaica Foundation

As far as Manchester farmer Simon Lewis was concerned, Father's Day 2020 was shaping up to be just another ordinary Sunday.

However, Lewis got a pleasant surprise when Nestlé Jamaica Foundation officials turned up at his house in Silent Hill, Christiana, and presented him with farm tools and other equipment valued at $100,000.

The foundation explained in a news release that it launched the Father's Day 'Retooling Initiative for Dad-trepreneurs' on Wednesday, June 17 in collaboration with certified entrepreneurship trainer Yaneek Page.

It received numerous entries from individuals who wrote in to nominate their special dad for the prize.

Lewis was selected as the lucky winner based on an impassioned letter submitted by his girlfriend, Latoya Linton, on behalf of his three children.

Linton noted in the letter that 41-year-old Lewis is a dedicated and hard-working single father, who is very involved in his children's lives and does his very best to ensure all their basic needs are met.

“Simon is a wonderful dad and is doing all he can to provide for his children, which is why he started farming... he works many hours per day as security guard at Christiana High School [his children's school] and after he is finished he goes to work at the farm and would then come home and help the children with their homework,” Linton shared.

She however said that he did not have some of the basic tools for his farm and always has to borrow what he needs.

“Things like farm fork, spade, shovel, hoe, chemicals, machete, and gloves he does not have and have to borrow; he even uses his hands sometimes,” she said.

Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation General Manager Garfene Grandison expressed the company's pleasure at making the donation.

“This is the first year we are doing this initiative and we received quite a few nominations. This is a project we are especially excited about as not only did we celebrate a special dad on Father's Day, but we are promoting entrepreneurship and supporting micro and small businesses, which is critical at this time,” said Grandison.

His sentiments were shared by Ockino Petrie, director, Nestlé Jamaica Foundation, who handed over the equipment to Lewis and said he was very pleased to be part of the initiative, which highlights some super special dads who are making great sacrifices for their children.

“I can see that Simon is committed to his children and I am happy that we were able to help him retool his business as he grows his farm to provide for his children,” Petrie said.

Lewis, in expressing gratitude to the foundation, said he was extremely grateful as all the tools, which include a weed wacker, a wheel barrow, shovels, fork, axe, among other items, will help him significantly on the farm.

“I have two farms, one in Silent Hill where I plant different varieties of yam, and the other at home where I plant mainly cash crops like scallion, lettuce, sorrel, tomato, sweet pepper, peanut and a lot more, so this gift is a welcomed gesture. I'm super grateful and excited because I got all of the tools that I needed, especially the weed wacker, because that would be great for the debushing. That used to be a major problem for me.”

Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation is a non-profit organisation launched in 2019 with a mission to shape the landscape of Jamaica by sharing and building nutrition knowledge with Nestlé's consumers, employees, and business partners.