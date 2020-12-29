Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — US health officials believe the coronavirus mutation that set off alarms in parts of Britain is no more apt to cause serious illness or be resistant to vaccines than the strain afflicting people in the United States but it still must be taken “very seriously”, the Government's top infectious disease expert said Sunday.
Dr Anthony Fauci endorsed the decision of US officials to require negative COVID-19 tests results before letting people from Britain enter the US. He declined to weigh in on whether that step should have been taken sooner. He said the variant strain is something “to follow very carefully” and “we're looking at it very intensively now”.
He said: “Does it make someone more ill? Is it [a] more serious virus in the sense of virulence? And the answer is, it doesn't appear to be that way.” British officials are telling their US colleagues it appears that the vaccines being rolled out will be strong enough to deal with the new variant, but Fauci said, “we're going to be doing the studies ourselves”.
Fauci said the US is at a critical phase of the pandemic, with the worst probably still ahead. He predicted the general population would be getting immunised widely by late March or early April — beyond the frontline workers, older people and certain other segments of the public given priority for the vaccines.
Fauci spoke on CNN's State of the Union.
