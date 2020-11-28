Fear and anger in Ingleside after businesswoman's murder

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The killing of a 63-year-old businesswoman in Ingleside, Manchester, has triggered fear and anger among the community's mostly elderly residents.

“I feel very bad because Ingleside has always been a quiet place. For this to happen it leaves us down and traumatised, because this would be another painful killing here,” said a senior citizen, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer yesterday on condition of anonymity.

Another resident told the Observer that the community has been preyed on by criminals despite the efforts of the police.

“We feel so bad to know that it's mostly seniors living here and for something to happen like this, we are not comfortable. I don't know what we can do to be protected. We have the police patrol, but the criminals are watching them. Criminals are watching the police patrol cars to know when to come in here,” the resident said.

However, head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, has sought to reassure the residents.

“We are present in the community and we will continue to be there even as we investigate this incident,” he said.

Francis told the Observer yesterday that the police responded to calls that Marcia Chin-you, a former proprietor of Grand Market supermarket in Mandeville and a resident of Ingleside Close, was found by neighbours seated in her motorcar at her home about 8:30 pm on Thursday with multiple stab wounds.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit had reported that Chin-you was last seen alive on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Superintendent Francis said the police are engaged in a major investigation to establish a motive and apprehend those responsible for Chin-you's murder.

In past years Ingleside has been rocked by gruesome murders, including the killing of Richard Lyn, 75, and his wife Julia, 71, who were were strangled to death at their home between December 9 and 10, 2006, and their bodies left at Martin's Hill dump in the parish.

The bodies were discovered by the police on December 29, 2006 after Calvin Powell — one of two men arrested and charged with the murders — led investigators to the site following his arrest on December 16.

Powell and Lennox Swaby were, on January 20, 2010, sentenced to hang for the murders following their convictions in the Home Circuit Court on December 19, 2009.

In 2016, Trevor Meikle, a 76-year-old businessman, was killed by a gunman after 9:00 pm when he dropped off his daughter, who was coming from the airport, at her home on Battersea Drive.

Yesterday, another resident of the quiet community, expressed concern about crime there.

“I am concerned about what kind of help we can get to curb this crime that is happening. People just come and take your life like that. Even if the person does you something, it doesn't give you the right to kill the person, more so a senior citizen,” the resident said.

Another resident agreed. “I'm annoyed about it, because some things don't add up,” he said. “I am disgusted as well because something like this should never happen. We are not used to that here. We are used to quietness... It makes us uncomfortable.”

As the police issued an appeal for anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to come forward, residents expressed hope that the culprits will be caught.

“It's shocking to hear this happening in our community. A crime like this has really shaken us up. I hope the people responsible for this are swiftly brought to justice,” the resident said.