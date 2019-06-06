Fearful vendors, customers stay away from Old Harbour Market

VENDORS who ply their trade in the Old Habour Market and nearby shops in St Catherine are fearful that Tuesday's double murder will drive away customers.

Thirty-seven-year-old vendor Donovan Young, otherwise called “Fargo”, and 24-year-old Oshin Moncrieffe, both of Old Harbour, were killed in the afternoon attack.

The constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) reported that the two were at Young's shop about 2:05 pm when armed men entered and opened gunfire, hitting them. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

When the J amaica Observer visited the complex, the market and most of the shops were closed and the news team subsequently directed to the area where Young and Moncrieffe were killed.

A man who operates a shop close to where the shooting took place, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I am concerned and worried that my customers will not want to come to my shop”.

Noting that other operators shared similar concerns during a discussion prior to Observer's arrival, he said their livelihood is at risk.

By this time, the man who was busy working on an item belonging to one of his customers who was scheduled to leave the island yesterday to return to Canada, said the items should have been completed on Tuesday, the same day of the tragedy.

“Mi never wah come out but a tru mi have dis [to complete],” he explained.

The man, noting that some of his clients were already complaining about the environment in which he now operates, said Tuesday's killing is a clear indication that he should relocate.

“A look mi a look one shop. My customers don't like the environment; there is always fighting and shooting [here],” he said. One of his female customers, he said, was at the complex when the shooting took place Tuesday.

“Mi hear bam bam and mi get flat, she fall down on me. She couldn't even find the bag that she took the blouse out of. It was chaos yesterday (Tuesday),” he said as his cellular phone started ringing.

It was one of his customers inquiring if it was safe for him to collect his clothing.

Meanwhile, police from the St Catherine South Division, members of the clergy and political representatives toured the market yesterday.

At the end of the tour, commanding officer for the division Superintendent Clive Blair, addressing customers and vendors, said: “We know that yesterday was a tragic day and was traumatic. We [also] know that the place is not so populated now because people are fearful, but we are here to reassure you because we have to work together, ladies and gentlemen. The police alone cannot do it alone; so you have to work with us and we need relevant information as to what transpired here because I can tell you that the investigation is ongoing.”

Deputy Superintendent of police in charge of the Old Harbour Subdivision Damion Manderson told the Observer that Young had been a person of interest in relation to the murder of Richardo Shekleford who was killed inside the market on September 7, 2018.