Fellowship, food and frolic in Treadlight District

OFFICERS and members of Calgary-based Southeast Hope Assembly (SEHA) in Canada last Thursday hosted a back-to-school fair for residents of Treadlight District in Clarendon, central Jamaica.

The event, which was characterised by fellowship, food, and frolic, was held at Rescue the Perishing Outreach Ministries — an affiliate of SEHA. The children were gifted with back-to-school supplies including backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, and erasers. Candies, plush toys, and other playthings were thrown in the mix. The day also included Bible study sessions and art-and-craft projects.

The fair formed part of SEHA's annual mission to Jamaica, during which the church group undertakes a range of activities aimed at uplifting Treadlight District over the course of a week. Other highlights of the week-long convention included an officers' conference involving members of SEHA and its local counterpart; a general spiritual workshop that was opened to the public; and featured pastoral and doctrinal lectures; and a concert last Friday. The week culminated with a church service on Sunday.