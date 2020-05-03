Fenton reaches out to the elderly

Six-term Member of Parliament for St Thomas Eastern, Dr Fenton Ferguson reached out to the elderly in his constituency over last week, handing out care packages to those who could not venture out, amid the COVID-19 restrictions, and celebrated milestones with some along the way.

The dental surgeon said he was excited to know that among those he spent time with was a constituent who had turned 99, and another, a centenarian who was honoured by the People's National Party for long service to the organisation.

Dr Ferguson said that this week he will focus on the shut-ins and disabled in the constituency.

The photos on this page tell the story: