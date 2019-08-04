Ferguson concern about asbestos at cocoa fermentaries

Opposition shadow minister of agriculture and rural development Dr Fenton Ferguson has raised concern about the presence of asbestos at Jamaica's two cocoa fermentaries, and wants the Government to ensure that proper steps are being taken to protect the health of workers.

Making his 27th consecutive contribution to the sectoral debate last Wednesday, Dr Ferguson said that the two facilities, located in St Mary and Clarendon, continue to operate despite the presence of asbestos — the cancer-causing substance.

“Mr Speaker, we cannot continue to expose our people to occupational hazards of this nature which, in some instances, can lead to cancer,” said Dr Ferguson, who also served as minister of health in a People's National Party Administration.

“No product made in these facilities should be sent to market under these conditions. I ask for transparency on the spend of the taxpayers' money and plead for the healthy working conditions for our workers.”

The Member of Parliament for St Thomas Eastern also questioned the spend announced by Agriculture Minister Audley Shaw in respect of treatment of the frosty pod disease which remains a threat to the sector.

“Mr Speaker, the minister highlighted an increase in cocoa exports of 4.4 per cent. This is against the backdrop of an announced $700 million allocated to deal with the frosty pod disease over a two-year period. I must ask the question if that growth is equivalent to the spend.

For sure, $200 million of the $700 million announced was put in the budget last financial year. How was that money spent? What are the parishes that have seen the value of this spend? We are yet to know.

“Mr Speaker, all we are aware of to date — two contractors have been engaged to do the “pruning and stripping“, on 2000 acres in St Mary. My information shows that only 560 acres have to date been done.

“The absence of expertise by these said contractors have led them to prune 90 per cent of the trees, effectively destroying them and leaving the farmers without their livelihood. To compound this travesty, public bodies in Jamaica continue to sell our high-quality cocoa below world market prices.

“I must ask, what is the role of RADA and the ministry in this exercise? Not only have they left out Clarendon, the epicentre of the disease, but they have not even deemed it necessary to ensure the contractors know what they are doing.

“Precedence has been set by other countries who have battled this disease. The onus is on the ministry to ensure its agencies are armed with the requisite information, and that the best outcome is derived for the farmers.

“Not lost on me, Mr Speaker, is that fact that there has been no announcement of this financial year's allocation to the budget from the $700 million. The stakeholders deserve transparency on this spend, as their livelihood depends on it,” Dr Ferguson said.

The six-term Member of Parliament suggested that “a new deal” for the cocoa industry should entail an investment from the $700 million to parishes not impacted by the disease, in order to boost production and productivity in these areas to make up for production loss in the diseased parishes.

“Let's take for example farmer Singh in St Thomas — the largest cocoa farmer in an area not hit by the frosty pod disease, but still beset with the woes of productivity due to poor drainage. If there was support for the farmer Singhs of this country we could still have high yields from healthy areas while we fight and control the frosty pod in affected areas.

“Mr Speaker, this is the kind of forward thinking why I must call for a new deal for agriculture now,” said Dr Ferguson, who also expressed concerns about other issues, including one close to him — the closure of the Golden Grove Sugar Factory in his constituency.

“Mr Speaker, of great concern to me, the people of St Thomas, and St Thomas Eastern in particular, is the closure of the Golden Grove Sugar Factory over a week ago which will create great hardships for the factory workers, cane farmers, cane cutters, businesses and schools. Already there is unrest even as the Seprod Group would have met with some of the critical stakeholders.

“The minister, permanent secretary and other persons have met with me, but my special appeal is for the minister to immediately set a date, as was planned, to meet with the former factory workers and critical stakeholders in the community, to bring clarity on the way forward,” Dr Ferguson said.

Regarding coffee farmers, Dr Ferguson said this “important part of the agriculture sector” was still hurting. He said that the trajectory of decline in coffee exports and prices continues, with no upturn on the horizon. Low international and local market prices, disease, the high cost of inputs and the competition from imported coffee beans are but some of the woes of the coffee industry, he suggested.

“A new deal is needed for coffee to provide a lifeline for the farmers, especially in the parishes of St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland and St Mary.

“Mr Speaker, this new deal should include a diversification of markets, reasonable prices, and policies to lead to greater productivity. It is high time the minister actualises the trip to China and elevate it from the talking point it has been for the last year. It is time for a paradigm shift, with a serious look at the value-added products of coffee and how the industry, through facilitation from the Government, can maximise its yield from these products.

“Mr Speaker, it is only with these measures that we can reasonably rescue this industry and restore it to a path of sustainability, and to its former glory,” Dr Ferguson commented.