Fewer trauma cases at hospitals in western Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene says there has been a noticeable reduction in the number of trauma cases at health facilities across the western region since the country recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last month.

The parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland comprise the western region, of which all except Trelawny, are under a state of public emergency (SOE).

Greene, who was not able to provide figures, noted that while the jury is still out, there has been a noticeable decline in the number of trauma cases resulting from crime and motor vehicle crashes.

“There are instances where I am sure that our emergency rooms have got a little breather. We are not seeing the levels of trauma, both from crime and from motor vehicle accidents, that we would see in normal times. So, we are thankful for that,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Despite the reduction, Greene was quick to point out that there are still instances of trauma cases.

“Just two Sundays ago, I think that we had five cases of gunshot wounds coming in. Even an eight-year-old was killed. So I would not hasten to say that it is not the panacea, but what I can say is that we have seen some amount of reduction in trauma in our facilities,” Greene explained.

According to a source at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, during the month of March, the facility received 13 cases of gunshot wounds and eight stabbings. In February, 16 cases of gunshot wounds and 17 stabbings were attended to at the health facility.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a virtual press conference, warned that the Government had not forgotten about criminals as the country deals with the COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in resources being stretched.

Up to yesterday morning, Jamaica had recorded 63 cases of the virus with four deaths. Also, eight people have so far recovered from the infectious disease.