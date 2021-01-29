FFP's 'Basket of Care' delivered to more than 3,000 for Christmas

Food For the Poor (FFP), through its 'Basket of Care' programme, delivered 3,200 food and health care packages distributed to residents across the island under the second phase of the initiative during the period November to December 2020.

The first phase of the initiative, conducted from October 2020, catered to health care workers.

The islandwide distribution, which replaced the cancelled annual Food For the Poor Christmas Treat at Emmett Park in Kingston, was conducted in 15 communities across the 14 parishes.

Food For the Poor staff members were divided into teams and dispatched to communities, distributing food and health care packages that each contained a mixture of multiple canned items, flour, rice, peas, milk, eggs, one case of small Wata, and a large bottle of cooking oil.

They also distributed fresh food boxes/bags containing tomatoes, pineapple, cucumber, pumpkin, cabbage, and other produce items and personal care item bags containing toothpaste, soaps, rubbing alcohol and tissue and other hygiene products.

“We were disheartened by the fact that we had to cancel our annual Christmas treat due to COVID-19,” said Kivette Silvera, executive director of Food For the Poor.

“However, we are very happy that we were still able to assist those in need. Our Basket of Care initiative enabled us to assist more individuals since we were able to go to every parish and normally the treat would be limited to those in Kingston and St Andrew.

“We are also thankful for the overwhelming support we received from our donors as without them this initiative would not have been possible,” added Silvera.

Food For the Poor house recipient in 2017, Andrew East, who has been paralysed and unemployed since being shot while working as a security guard 20 years ago, expressed how impressed he was with the care packages:

“On behalf of myself and the community I would say this is one of the best initiatives I've seen in a long time and if we could have it more it would be good, but we are appreciative of this gesture and it's such a meaningful thing that it's hard to put in words, but we are very grateful and we really appreciate from the depth of our heart.”

Pastor Adlai Blythe from the Dover Seventh-day Adventist Church in Portland remarked: “People are still taking about the distribution and asking when will be the next one”.

“We serve quite a few single mothers, widows, elderly and retired persons. The donation exceeded their expectation as well as mine…people were simply overjoyed at the number of items they received.

“On behalf of the constituents, we are extremely grateful for the contribution that was made to our community which made Christmas a special one for the residents despite COVID-19. More than 100 families were served. It was a day filled with smiles and one could just tell that these packages brought hope to many. We thank the donors for choosing us and we pray that God will bless them to help even more persons,” added Blythe.

It was a similar response from the students of the School of Special Education in Savanna-la-Mar.

“The students were very grateful for the packages, some were even brought to tears,” said Evernette Brown-Hanson who arranged the distribution.

“Most of the parents are single parents who have been badly affected by the pandemic. Something as small as drinking water, many of the parents were happy for that because some of them don't have access to proper drinking water. Some persons had nothing, and you literally gave them a better Christmas,” added Brown-Hanson.