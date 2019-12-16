Fifty and fabulous

Cheryl Campbell, head of human resources at Yellow Media Group and former HR manager at the Jamaica Observer celebrated her golden milestone recently with close friends and family, in an evening of music and laughter at the Blue Mahoe Room of the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, New Kingston. Here are some highlights:

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT