Figueroa: Don't make COVID vaccine mandatory for at-risk groups

Jamaica's health authorities are being encouraged not to make the approved COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for at-risk groups when it becomes available here.

The suggestion was made by Dr Peter Figueroa, professor of Public Health at The University of the West Indies, Mona, and chair of the Pan American Health Organization's Regional Immunisation Technical Advisory Group, during a COVID-19 Vaccination forum staged by the university's COVID-19 Task Force on Friday.

Professor Figueroa was speaking against the background of the Government's plan to vaccinate roughly 450,000 Jamaicans next year as the island continues to combat the virus that has infected 11,907 people and claimed 276 lives locally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that people most at risk be prioritised for the jabs. However, addressing that issue, following his presentation at the COVID-19 forum, Professor Figueroa said he doesn't think the vaccine should be made mandatory.

“At this stage it is very important that we have leaders of government and other leaders as well as doctors and nurses willing to step forward and take the vaccine first in any given country,” Professor Figueroa argued.

He said there was no need to harass people who are hesitant about the vaccine which, he emphasised, “is not a silver bullet”.

“It is natural for some people to have reservations and questions. There's no need to stress them out; there are many persons who are willing to take the vaccine. We must strengthen the confidence in the vaccine, get the knowledge out there and the health providers need to set the example and take the vaccine when it becomes available,” he stated.

On Friday, the WHO and its partners reported that poorer countries will begin to receive novel coronavirus vaccination doses early next year from a facility created to ensure fair access.

Almost two billion doses of candidate vaccines have been secured for the COVAX facility, run by the WHO along with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Agence France Presse ( AFP) reported Friday.

Countries including the United States and Britain have already begun to roll out a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, with another developed by Moderna expected to gain widespread approval soon.

Neither drug is included in the two billion doses, but the WHO said it was in discussions with both companies, AFP also reported.

Pointing out that Jamaica is unlikely to receive the vaccine before the first quarter of next year, and then only a small amount, Professor Figueroa said, “We still need to have the pharmaceutical measures, the masking, the hand hygiene, the physical distancing and avoiding crowds. Hopefully, we will get a saliva test; dogs can be trained to identify persons with COVID, we need to do this. There are apps that can help us with informing individuals when they are exposed; we need to get these apps. We have a lot more to learn about COVID, but prepare for more changes, the situation is dynamic.”

Weighing in on the suggestion for dogs to be used in identifying people with the virus, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the measure is not one being contemplated at this time.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said the Government was committed to making the approved vaccine free to Jamaican citizens eligible to receive it.

Britain earlier this month became the first Western country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for general use, piling pressure on other countries to follow suit swiftly. But experts have voiced concern over growing signs of vaccine hesitancy, with misinformation and mistrust colouring people's acceptance of scientific advances on the vaccines.

A recent WHO report said harnessing social influences by profiling people who are “particularly trusted” and willing to take a jab could help promote acceptance and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) announced that it will mobilise US$1 billion to help Latin American and Caribbean countries acquire and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

The Washington-based financial institution said the funds will complement US$1.2 billion in resources that it has committed in 2020, as well as other funds already programmed for 2021, to help countries save lives through public health measures, such as more effective testing and tracing, and better clinical management of COVID-19 patients.

In addition, the IDB is reiterating its call for Latin American and Caribbean governments to redouble efforts to prepare national deployment and vaccination plans.

The IDB said it stands ready to help ensure successful implementation throughout the region.