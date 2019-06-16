Filipino community in Jamaica remembers Inez Joyce Thompson

MEMBERS of the Filipino community in Jamaica celebrated the life of Inez Joyce Thompson, nee Codner, last Sunday with a service of remembrance during their regular mass at the Sts Peter and Paul Church in St Andrew .

Thompson died in Florida, USA recently at age 98. She is the mother of former honorary consul of The Phillippines in Jamaica, businessman Everoy Chin and was herself a businesswoman, having managed and run the Whitehall Estates in St Mary for several years before she emigrated to the United States 13 years ago. She was known as a woman with a generous spirit, a humanitarian, and shrewd businesswoman.

Here are some scenes from the service: