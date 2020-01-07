Final paving of Camp Road starts today
WORK will begin today to apply the final layer of asphalt to the reconstructed section of Camp Road, St Andrew, between Tom Redcam Drive and the Gun Court.
According to National Works Agency (NWA) Communication Manager Stephen Shaw the works will be undertaken over three days and should be completed by Thursday afternoon.
Shaw said paving works will be done between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm each day. In total 710 metres of road surface will be repaved along both Camp and Arnold roads. This activity, he said, is one of the main outstanding items on this Major Infrastructure Development Programme legacy project.
This week's planned activities will bring physical works on the US$2.2 million dollar project to 95 per cent completion, said Shaw. The roadway is to be permanently marked at a later date. Just last month, newly installed traffic signals at the Camp Road/Arnold Road intersection were partially commissioned and the roadway temporarily marked to assist with traffic movement along the busy corridor.
