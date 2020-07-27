Final crossing

SELMA, ALABAMA — A horse-drawn carriage carrying the body of civil rights icon former US Representative John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge as people on the street pay their respects yesterday in Selma, Alabama.

On the second of six days of ceremonies, Lewis's funeral procession continues to follow the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail on its way to the State Capitol where he will lie in state.

On March 7, 1965 Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by Alabama State Police while marching across the bridge in support of voting rights for African Americans. The day would come to be known as Bloody Sunday. (Photo: AFP)