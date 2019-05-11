Finance ministry seeks to improve service delivery

THE Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is on a drive to improve its service delivery under the Cabinet Office Service Excellence Programme.

As part of the process, the entity is undertaking a customer service survey to garner feedback about its products and services.

Director of communications, Elaine Oxamendi Vicet, told JIS News that “the survey will inform the level of training that our customer service representatives get as they engage with the public”.

She said the survey, which was rolled out at the end of April, has, so far, received more than 500 responses. It is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

The communications director said the ministry also has a customer service plan that is awaiting approval from the financial secretary.

Acting deputy financial secretary for the Corporate Planning and Administration Division, Trudy-Ann James Linton, said some improvements have already been made, citing the reduced turnaround time, from six to three weeks, for approval of motor-vehicle concession for government employees.

In addition, concession letters now expire in one year instead of six months.

Additionally, James Linton said that some processes will be moved to online platforms, making it more convenient for customers and car dealers.

Other areas to be addressed include pension payments and scholarships for public-sector employees and their beneficiaries.

The ministry said it is aiming to start disbursing pension payments to public-sector retirees within 30 days after they have stopped working.