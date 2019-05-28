Find more creative ways to attract readers – Korean official

SEOUL, South Korea — Officials of one of South Korea's leading daily newspapers have urged visiting journalists to this populous Asian city to find more creative ways of attracting readers in a fiercely competitive global marketplace that has seen fewer people reading.

Korea's JoongAng Daily, which also produces an English edition in association with The New York Times, has seen reduced sales of its physical publication in recent years, due largely to people's loss of appetite for publications, opting for digital alternatives in many instances.

Addressing 18 visiting journalists from a similar number of countries at the newspaper here yesterday, Kim Hanbyul, team leader of content at Korea JoongAng Daily, echoed the sentiments of some of his colleagues that creativity ought to be emphasised if readers will continue to support newspapers.

“Newspaper readership is dropping globally. Internet usage is going up also. Consuming news is not being done through conventional methods, but through the Internet and mobile,” Kim said.

“Our findings have shown that there has also been a drop in use by people who use the computer for information. However, mobile phone use is up. So it shows that far more people in Korea and elsewhere are using their mobile phones to get the news. We now have to make the news more mobile friendly.

“We are still investigating the problems of conventional media, but we realise that we have to deliver more customised, personalised news to our readers,” Kim said.

The media official also suggested that fake news had led to several issues of trust, not only in Korea but all over the world.

In order for the paper to reach out more to its reading audience, Kim said that different approaches were used to make the online version vastly different from the published product, in terms of layout, and general news and feature articles were strategically packaged, digitally, to cater to those readers who want these products specifically.

For now, the digital offerings by Korea JoongAng Daily do not cost the reader anything. There is no pay wall, nor is advertising accepted just yet.

So how does the paper make financial returns from the investment?

“These services for now are not monetised … no financial returns yet. We are experimenting for now. Advertising may be next and we may set up a pay wall later, but it is important for us to first give the public a good product for them to decide if it is something that they want to support monetarily in the future,” Kim explained.

“Delivering the fact is critically important to the reader because if you don't get it right you will be in serious problems,” Kim said of the 51-year-old paper, which has three editorial floors that accommodate hundreds of journalists and media workers as well as an office for the labour union.

The people of this prosperous country of 50 million inhabitants, 10 million of whom live in the capital that hosted the 1988 Olympic Games and matches in the FIFA World Cup in 2002 — when the tournament was run jointly by South Korea and Japan, are known to be well informed about local and international affairs, through mass media intervention.

Following four decades of Japanese colonial rule that ended in 1945, which resulted in the division of Korea into North and South, the South — which has maintained a free market approach to economic development, as against the North that continues to project a left-wing posture — has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.