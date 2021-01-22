PHOTO: Fire!

A fireman walks on Fun City beach in Port Henderson, Portmore, as he prepares to put out a fire that was started by the burning of old tyres on the beach yesterday.

(Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT