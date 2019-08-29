Fire-affected wards of the State go shopping

THE 41 wards of the State who were recently displaced when a fire destroyed the Jamaica National Children's Home were beaming last week Wednesday when telecommunications company FLOW took them shopping in Portmore, St Catherine.

Kingston Bookshop and Maxie Department Store opened their doors earlier than usual to accommodate the children.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the bookshop last week, the children, who are between three and 17 years old, eagerly browsed the aisles of the establishment under the supervision of their caregiver and FLOW volunteers.

Some of the children, who were mindful of the $10,000 budgeted for each of them, ensured that most of the items on their book lists were purchased.

While some of the others were too young to understand the value of the currency and had to be told repeatedly that some of the items crammed inside their baskets would overrun their budget, all they wanted to do was shop.

When they arrived at Maxie Department store minutes after 10:00 am, it was almost like a whirlwind as they rushed to secure shopping baskets.

They wasted no time as they made their way up the stairs to the children's section of the store.

With a variety of backpacks, belts, underwear, and school shoes on display, they had a hard time choosing. But, of course, they didn't mind.

At the same time, they were mindful of the $8,000 budget.

Now it was time to cash. However, little did they know, Maxie Department Store had a treat for them. Each child was given a care package.

While they waited on the others to complete their purchases before boarding the Jamaica Urban Transit Company bus that transported them, the children were refreshed with slices of cake and cups of juice.

The shopping spree done, it was now time for some relaxation.

The children were transported to Buzzers Gaming Arcade at Congreve Park where they ate KFC for lunch before taking advantage of the variety of games.

FLOW Jamaica Country Manager Stephen Price told the Observer that the telecommunications company had to assist the wards.

“When you see a disaster like the fire, you recognise that there are so many people who are less fortunate than you and that we have to do our part to make sure that we brighten the lives of those who are affected. So we took the time out to make sure that we got the funds together to get school supplies, uniforms, and clothes, shoes — the typical back-to-school list, etc. We wanted to do it in a personal way, that the children themselves were actually involved in that,” he said.

Noting that the shopping exercise is a lifelong lesson for the children, Price said some children tend not to value what is given to them.

“It makes it so personal to the children that they are fully invested in taking care of the things that they have and receive. Even here today, they are working with a budget in terms of the video game they are playing and enjoying themselves, as this one last back-to-school hurrah that they are having here with us. They are diligently swiping and knowing that there is a limit, and they are making those kind of decisions that are beneficial to them,” he said.