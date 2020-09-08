Fire brigade gets 85 new recruits

T HE Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has received a major boost to its complement of firefighters with the addition of 85 new recruits.

The men and women, who recently completed a rigorous training programme, will now be assigned to the various divisions across the country.

“Those persons will go directly into the divisions and parishes that they have been assigned, to boost the complement of firefighters as well as assist with the fighting of the coronavirus situation,” JFB Public Relations Officer Emeleo Ebanks told JIS News following the passing out ceremony, which was streamed live last Friday.

He said that the new recruits should have graduated sooner but noted that the ongoing pandemic had hampered the training process.

“Those persons were sent home, we had to do some retesting, take them back into an isolation area and continue the training as firefighters,” he said.

Ebanks indicated that in addition to firefighting skills, the new JFB recruits were also trained and certified as emergency medical responders.

“It is extremely important to have firefighters being trained, especially at this time, because of the COVID-19 situation and the role we have to play as first responders.

“So in the event that we go on an accident scene, for example, their skills can easily be brought into operation, to assist in areas where an ambulance is not readily available. We are also battling the COVID-19 situation, so right now we are just working with the protocols and ensuring that we do our part to assist,” said Ebanks.