Fire brigade gets 85 new recruits
T HE Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has received a major boost to its complement of firefighters with the addition of 85 new recruits.
The men and women, who recently completed a rigorous training programme, will now be assigned to the various divisions across the country.
“Those persons will go directly into the divisions and parishes that they have been assigned, to boost the complement of firefighters as well as assist with the fighting of the coronavirus situation,” JFB Public Relations Officer Emeleo Ebanks told JIS News following the passing out ceremony, which was streamed live last Friday.
He said that the new recruits should have graduated sooner but noted that the ongoing pandemic had hampered the training process.
“Those persons were sent home, we had to do some retesting, take them back into an isolation area and continue the training as firefighters,” he said.
Ebanks indicated that in addition to firefighting skills, the new JFB recruits were also trained and certified as emergency medical responders.
“It is extremely important to have firefighters being trained, especially at this time, because of the COVID-19 situation and the role we have to play as first responders.
“So in the event that we go on an accident scene, for example, their skills can easily be brought into operation, to assist in areas where an ambulance is not readily available. We are also battling the COVID-19 situation, so right now we are just working with the protocols and ensuring that we do our part to assist,” said Ebanks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy