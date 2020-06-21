Fire brigade officer: Fatherhood is special to me

DISTRICT officer in the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Kevin Samuels sees fatherhood as his most important job.

“My daughter, Kaye-Antony Samuels is a miracle baby. From her mother conceived, I have never missed a doctor's appointment or clinic appointment. I don't want to be considered a sperm donor. I use myself as an example to be the best father I can be to her because there are some negative connotations that come along with the term father. I don't want to be counted among that. I want to break that stigma of fathers being absent,” Samuels, an emergency medical technician told the Jamaica Observer.

He shared that when he learnt he was going to become a father, he initially wanted a boy and it took three ultrasounds for him to accept that his first child was going to be a girl. Nevertheless, Samuels says when his daughter was born he was overwhelmed with emotions and vowed that he would do everything in his will to ensure she had a comfortable life.

“When my daughter was born at Cornwall Regional [Hospital] I had the opportunity of holding her before her mom as she was a C-section baby and her mom was still asleep. When I saw her the nurses said I could not touch her, but I could look at her. Immediately I broke that rule because I was so overwhelmed. I took her up, and lift her up to God and started praying,” Samuels said.

Further, Samuels said in the months following her birth, his daughter, now nine years old, had a health scare.

“We found out my daughter was not recovering from a cold she had so we took her to the doctor. Her mother and I went to the doctor and we got a referral to go to the hospital. When we got to the hospital we saw a paediatric cardiologist and the cardiologist told us that we needed to do some tests as he didn't like what he was hearing. We did the tests and found out there was a hole in her heart. We went into prayer for a period of time. They gave her medication to close the hole and said if that didn't work they would have to do open-heart surgery. Time passed and we took her back to the doctor. I remember contacting the mother and when I did, she was crying but it was not tears of grief, but joy. She said to me there is no hole any more, her heart is completely healed.

“My daughter is my reason for going on. If it wasn't for her I don't think I'd be where I am, being one that is so focused on making her environment a better place for her. She is like my best friend, my little go-to person. She lives in Montego Bay with her mother. I am in Kingston but it is our custom to pray every night, and we look forward to it. If there is a night I am out at work and we didn't get to speak before she goes to sleep, she can't sleep,” Samuels shared.

In light of COVID-19, Samuels said his daughter has made most of the pandemic and has become his decontaminating person when he returns from work.

“She has learnt and is now educating people how to wash their hands and how to sanitise. She is with me now and so when I come home at night she's my decontaminating person. As soon as I tell her I am on my way home, she is downstairs waiting with the bottle of alcohol to spray me down, and she also ensures I am wearing my mask and sanitising regularly,” Samuels said.

Samuels and his daughter are both Liverpool and Argentina fans and for all the memories they share, his main aim is to ensure she sees him as someone she can look up to.