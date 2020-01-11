Fire leaves 10 homeless

SIX adults and four children were yesterday left homeless when fire gutted their dwelling on Johns Street in Allman Town in the early hours of the morning.

One of the residents, Princess Grant, who was still in shock when the Jamaica Observer visited the scene yesterday afternoon, said although she is left without a place to sleep, she is alive, and so she is grateful.

“I was the one who discovered the place was burning because I was inside at minutes to five in the morning and there was no light. So, same time I got up and turned on my phone light, then a one mind say get up and go look [if there was a power cut]. But when me open the door mi see the blazing fire, and a suh me come out and call everybody.

“The greatest thing fi me is life enuh cause everybody life could a lost. Anyhow, if me did go back go sleep life woulda lost. Mi save mi phone alone and me have life – thanks be to God,” Grant said.

People's National Party caretaker Imani Duncan-Price, who was on the scene when the Observer visited, said she and Member of Parliament Ronald Thwaites were working to help the residents as much as possible.

“When you have a fire like this in the constituency you try to ensure that life gets back to normal as quickly as possible, and so we work with schools – Allman Town Basic and Primary, and Clan Carthy – to get uniforms for the children so they can be back at school on Monday.

“... Thwaites and myself are also working on cash support. We have given cash to each family because they have to eat. It's not an easy thing,” Duncan-Price said.

She continued: “Councillor Charmaine Daniels and myself organised a truck to clean up the debris, cause we want to see what can be salvaged. The mayor also came with the engineer from the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation and, after their assessment, said the first three rooms can be saved. The last two rooms would have to be rebuilt.

“Because the building is actually owned by [Jamaica] Red Cross, we are asking the Red Cross if they would allow the persons to continue to live there so that we can then raise the funds to put the roof back on. We don't want to rebuild something that is not theirs, so we are hoping that they will be as facilitating as they have been in the past. They actually came here today as well,” she added.

Sharon Cain, another resident who lived in the ill-fated house for about two years, said, “Mi nuh know weh me ago do but mi feel good bout the help she (Duncan-Price) a give me. She send truck fi clean up the yard; she a buy me lunch cause me nah no money; she buy me baby feeding, pampas, pacifier and [other stuff]. Mr Thwaites also sent breakfast this morning,” Cain said.

– Shanae Stewart