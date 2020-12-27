PHOTO: First Christmas day baby at Jubilee

First-time mom Naketa Dockery with her baby Leander Gray is presented with a basket from brand ambassadors Sabrina Strachan and Dadrian Ducan of Cari-Med Ltd. The baby, weighing 3.48 kg, was the first born on Christmas Day at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital. The mother received baskets and other baby supplies from the Kiwanis Club, Cari-Med and Answers for Children. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT