First Rock Foundation extends a helping hand
First Rock Foundation continues to give back, especially where it is most needed, with a handover of more than 80 tablets to educational institutions and charities in the lead-up to Christmas.
“There is absolutely no doubt that COVID-19 has disrupted the various sectors of our economy. One such sector that has been severely impacted is that of education. With the focus of the First Rock Foundation being education, it was a perfect alignment for us to seek to address some of the needs in the sector,” said director of the foundation Dr Marcia Forbes during the recent handover.
“We donated a total of 86 tablets to educational institutions and charities, including the Hands of Grace Foundation, the Randolph School of Hope (through the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston) and St Mary Charities,” added Forbes.
She noted that Rosewell Primary in Clarendon, the Kiwanis Club of West Kingston's Student Learning Programme, and Titchfield High School were also beneficiaries of the donations.
First Rock Foundation has also donated 125 COVID-19 care packages, with 100 going to residents of Clarendon.
The remaining 25 care packages were distributed to people in St Mary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy