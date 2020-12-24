First Rock Foundation extends a helping hand

First Rock Foundation continues to give back, especially where it is most needed, with a handover of more than 80 tablets to educational institutions and charities in the lead-up to Christmas.

“There is absolutely no doubt that COVID-19 has disrupted the various sectors of our economy. One such sector that has been severely impacted is that of education. With the focus of the First Rock Foundation being education, it was a perfect alignment for us to seek to address some of the needs in the sector,” said director of the foundation Dr Marcia Forbes during the recent handover.

“We donated a total of 86 tablets to educational institutions and charities, including the Hands of Grace Foundation, the Randolph School of Hope (through the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston) and St Mary Charities,” added Forbes.

She noted that Rosewell Primary in Clarendon, the Kiwanis Club of West Kingston's Student Learning Programme, and Titchfield High School were also beneficiaries of the donations.

First Rock Foundation has also donated 125 COVID-19 care packages, with 100 going to residents of Clarendon.

The remaining 25 care packages were distributed to people in St Mary.