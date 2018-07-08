First woman leads Jamaica's Methodists today
The Jamaica Methodist District will see a change in its leadership today when the Reverend Christine Gooden Benguche becomes the first woman president of the 229-year-old church in Jamaica.
The induction service will be held at the historic Coke Methodist Church East Parade in downtown Kingston, beginning at 4:00 pm. Reverend Gooden Benguche will take over the reins from Bishop Everald Galbraith, who headed the Jamaica Methodist District for the past nine years and has now been appointed president of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas effective June 1, 2018.
Congregants from the 27 Methodist circuits across the island as well as guests from other denominations and civil society are expected to be in attendance at the induction service.
Rev Gooden Benguche was selected to become the new head of the Methodist Church in Jamaica at the district conference held in January this year.
Prior to this appointment, she served in a number of circuits both in Guyana and in Jamaica and is currently the superintendent minister for the Western St Andrew and Grateful Hill circuits, as well as the District Conference Secretary.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy