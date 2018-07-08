First woman leads Jamaica's Methodists today

The Jamaica Methodist District will see a change in its leadership today when the Reverend Christine Gooden Benguche becomes the first woman president of the 229-year-old church in Jamaica.

The induction service will be held at the historic Coke Methodist Church East Parade in downtown Kingston, beginning at 4:00 pm. Reverend Gooden Benguche will take over the reins from Bishop Everald Galbraith, who headed the Jamaica Methodist District for the past nine years and has now been appointed president of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas effective June 1, 2018.

Congregants from the 27 Methodist circuits across the island as well as guests from other denominations and civil society are expected to be in attendance at the induction service.

Rev Gooden Benguche was selected to become the new head of the Methodist Church in Jamaica at the district conference held in January this year.

Prior to this appointment, she served in a number of circuits both in Guyana and in Jamaica and is currently the superintendent minister for the Western St Andrew and Grateful Hill circuits, as well as the District Conference Secretary.