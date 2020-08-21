Fisherman robbed of $4 million

THE Clarendon police are investigating a case of robbery with aggravation that took place yesterday in the community of Rocky Point in the parish.

Police reported that about 3:00 am, a 46-year old fisherman of Rocky Point, Clarendon, was held up and robbed at his home of $4 million and two cellular phones by three men purporting to be police. The men, police said, then escaped in a white Toyota Probox motor car.

According to the police, during the altercation with his attackers the complainant punched out the window of the vehicle, resulting in injuries for which he had to seek medical attention.

Investigations are being done by detectives from Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch, and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.