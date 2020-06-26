Five COVID-19 cases prompt community surveillance in west Kingston

THE South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) yesterday began community surveillance activities in west Kingston following recent confirmation of five cases of COVID-19 in that section of the capital city.

The five are contacts of a confirmed case that recently returned to the island from the United States.

A Ministry of Health release said 100 health staff members, including nurses, public health inspectors, public health nurses and community health aides will be conducting house-to-house visits and assess the residents for respiratory symptoms. Residents with symptoms and those who the health team deem are at high risk will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine orders served, the ministry said.

Groundwork in the community started Wednesday as personnel from the Kingston & St Andrew Health Department began its health education and community engagement programme. This also will continue today.

Said the release: “The Ministry of Health and Wellness reminds the public of the need for increased vigilance in the maintenance of the quarantine orders that have been issued to persons who recently returned to the island. The ministry also wishes to remind the public of the need to maintain the infection prevention and control practices such as the washing and sanitising of hands frequently, the wearing of masks in public spaces and around persons who are in quarantine, the covering of coughs with a tissue and disposing of it in the nearest receptacle and the sanitising of high frequency areas in your homes.”

The ministry also reminded members of the public that when someone returns to the island and are in quarantine other members of the household are to maintain at least six feet distance and ensure that the person is kept apart from individuals at risk in the households, such as the elderly and persons with comorbid illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma.