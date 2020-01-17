Five men charged for illegal firearm in Manchester

FIVE Clarendon men were arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Mandeville, Manchester, yesterday.

The men were picked up during an operation on Manchester Road in the parish about 12:30 am when the vehicle in which they were travelling in was stopped, searched, and a Taurus 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition was found.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 56-year-old Kirk Valentine; 35-year-old Sheldon Smith; 26-year-old Kerron Mitchell; 26-year-old David Dyer; and 22-year-old Oshane Reid, all of Clarendon.

The accused will attend court at a later date.