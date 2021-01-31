Five students win Teddy Tucker scholarships

Five lucky students were recipients of a total of $1 million in support from the Teddy Tucker Scholarship Fund, the Ocho Rios-based Jamaica Inn resort has announced.

The award ceremony held at the Jamaica Inn late last year saw General Manager Kyle Mais, along with director of the Jamaica Inn Foundation Eric Morrow, distributing the prizes to winners Keyanna Cole, Zaer Williams, Nickayla Smith, Jidelia Jackson and Justin Henry — all children of employees.

The scholarship fund was started in honour of the hotel's late employee Herbert Tucker, popularly known as Teddy, who passed away last March after serving inn for 62 years. Teddy's son, Forrest Tucker, attended the awards ceremony in honour of his father and he also congratulated all the winners.

The funds will be dedicated to helping Jamaica Inn families provide the necessary skills, training and education for their children who wish to pursue a career in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Luxurious Jamaica Inn, an eight-acre property located on a private cove near the town centre, has a 700-foot white sand beach and has hosted many famous personalities including Ian Fleming, Kathryn Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe.

The resort also supports community-based projects in St Ann.