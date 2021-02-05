Fix coming for transportation of prisoners to court

THE perennial problem of prisoners showing up late for trials and other court appearances, which has over the years caused many premature adjournments and countless judges to fume including present Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, should be less of an issue soon.

According to Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security with responsibility for the island's prisons, while the present pandemic, which has seen matters such as mention dates, bail applications and trial date hearings being done digitally has reduced such instances, a bigger fix is in the works.

Addressing a special meeting of journalists at the Jamaica Observer's Beechwood Avenue headquarters in the Corporate Area Wednesday, Samuda said while those initiatives have led to an almost natural reduction in those instances “it is not a fair test” given the current context. He, however, pointed out that there was no intention of ditching the use of technology to carry out such procedures when the pandemic subsides.

“The digital appearances for mention dates, for example, which isn't going to stop after COVID, it's a major efficiency and cost-saving mechanism for us, so we are going to build that out right throughout. That removes one particular hurdle.

“There is also another fundamental shift that we are going to make. We are in the procurement phase now to establish a jail management system which will help out the police and the Department of Correctional Services [DCS] significantly,” he told the meeting.

Said Samuda: “A number of the issues that you have, have been triggered because persons are moving paper. So in terms of being able to trigger which cell persons need to move from and what time and being able to log systematically using hardware, this person is now in that space and having that visible, so now everybody in that system is an expected outcome of that system, for those who are going to mention dates and going to trial.”

Last January Chief Justice Bryan Sykes made headlines over several days for his harsh rebuke levelled at members of the constabulary following several instances of lateness during a gang trial. Responding to criticisms from some quarters in the wake of those comments the chief justice said the tardiness for which he chastised the constabulary was affecting courts islandwide.

“One of the things that we found was that those problems were just [as a result of] communication failures, because sometimes what we found was that persons were on the court building and a report is going to the judge that they are not there yet. It was too many moving parts between DCS, JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force], the court registrar and the information actually reaching to the judge,” he stated.

But Samuda said the picture has changed.

“As it stands now, it's not the issue it was this time last year – absolutely not. I hate to admit we have thrown bodies at the problem as we try to get the issues fixed.”

He, however, said while the measures taken to keep the courts operational during the pandemic have resulted in new efficiencies, it has also created challenges on other fronts.

“One of the concerns on both the leaving and returning side that people aren't seeing, though, is that because of COVID the separation from the rest of the inmate population has triggered a lot of challenges, so those who have to go to court have to be separated for 14 days and even to go to court health screenings are done before they leave our facilities, so there are added challenges and added considerations as we go through this process. But I am confident that it is better, now and on the back-end of that system implementation it won't be an issue,” he told the meeting.