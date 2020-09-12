Flaming haircut puts French salon in hot spot

RENNES, France (AFP) — Those who think they have had a bad hair day might want to think again.

A man who went to a French hair salon walked out with a burnt forehead that forced him off work for a week after his stylist attempted an Egyptian burning technique he hadn't actually mastered.

Police said yesterday that the client, who remains anonymous, filed a complaint last week after going for a haircut in the small Brittany town of Lannion.

His stylist “put gel on his hair, took a lighter and suddenly, he lit it on his hair. The victim panicked and was burned on the forehead”, police officer Daniel Kerdraon told AFP.

“We were surprised by this story, we didn't understand why he set the hair on fire.”

After investigating, police discovered an “Egyptian technique, which has only recently arrived in France, where you burn a bit of hair to make it more malleable to style, more for kinky hair”, Kerdraon said.

But the hairdresser, a Libyan in his 30s who speaks English, “didn't master this technique”.

Police discovered that the salon owner, a mechanic, did not have the necessary professional diploma, nor did his three employees.

Kerdraon said the salon has been shut as they probe alleged illegal employment and tax fraud.