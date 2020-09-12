Flaming haircut puts French salon in hot spot
RENNES, France (AFP) — Those who think they have had a bad hair day might want to think again.
A man who went to a French hair salon walked out with a burnt forehead that forced him off work for a week after his stylist attempted an Egyptian burning technique he hadn't actually mastered.
Police said yesterday that the client, who remains anonymous, filed a complaint last week after going for a haircut in the small Brittany town of Lannion.
His stylist “put gel on his hair, took a lighter and suddenly, he lit it on his hair. The victim panicked and was burned on the forehead”, police officer Daniel Kerdraon told AFP.
“We were surprised by this story, we didn't understand why he set the hair on fire.”
After investigating, police discovered an “Egyptian technique, which has only recently arrived in France, where you burn a bit of hair to make it more malleable to style, more for kinky hair”, Kerdraon said.
But the hairdresser, a Libyan in his 30s who speaks English, “didn't master this technique”.
Police discovered that the salon owner, a mechanic, did not have the necessary professional diploma, nor did his three employees.
Kerdraon said the salon has been shut as they probe alleged illegal employment and tax fraud.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy