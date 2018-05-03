Flood-affected farmers awaiting compensation but RADA says none promised

FARMERS in Matty Hole, Portland, who were affected by flooding that cut off the communities of Darley, Bourbon and Maidstone in January, say they have not yet received “promised” compensation for livestock and crops lost.

However, according to Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Parish manager for Portland, Wayne Reid, the farmers were not promised anything.

“I lose goats and I don't really get them back all now. Two goats mi lose and dem only take down some statement about dem, but I don't get anything yet. All dem do is give me two bag of fertiliser. How yuh fi give me fertiliser and a goat mi lose?

“Now this a affect mi bad, because right now mi cyah buy back one goat. Mi a struggle fi buy back one 'cause dem dear. The goats dem value over $8,000 and the kids dem inna dem. I haffi plant two likkle banana and dasheen, burn mi likkle coal, too, and suh fi manage. Nothing weh dem promise mi nuh get,” Clinton Lammie told the Jamaica Observer last Tuesday.

He urged RADA to provide assistance to the small farmers, some of whom have been struggling since the downpour.

“How dem take wi statement weh wi seh wi lose this, and wi lose that, and wi still don't get anything? Di two bag of fertilisers a fi throw weh inna di bush. That can't buy goat,” the man added.

According to Steve Thompson, he lost 11 goats during the flood but is grateful to be alive.

“I and I haffi give thanks seh we up here still have life, and that is what is important. Mi lose 11 and mi still a give thanks. Dem promise to help us, it nuh come so what you going to do but move on and try rebuild?” the farmer said.

Norman Palmer only lost one goat. However, his main crop, banana, was destroyed in acres. He told the Observer that things “get slow”, especially for him as he travels to the Coronation Market where he sells the crop.

“The children dem fi go school and the money couldn't turn over as much, so dem miss a lot of school. Dem have to stop and barely gone back now. Wi a small farmers, but that don't mean they must forget us. Wi help carry the economy,” Palmer expressed.

Roger Knight said that he, too, has not been able to adequately provide for his wife and children who depend on him daily. According to him, he has not been able to bounce back, noting that he lost nine acres of yam and pumpkins.

“Mi just need dem fi come talk to wi. You tell wi from mussi January seh wi a get back something and all now. How thing fi alright? How wi fi manage? Unuh need fi come talk to wi,” Knight said.

When the Observer contacted Reid yesterday, he said no promises were made to the farmers.

According to the parish manager, RADA's objective was to file a report on what was lost, and if assistance could be given to the farmers, the Government-run organisation would assist.

“I am not aware [of that]. We don't normally promise anything. We normally take the information and say that if there is any assistance available, we will give it. What we do as part of our normal reporting protocol, when there is a disaster of such, we are expected to give a sort of report as to what the losses are. We are expected to give an estimate as to what the farmers lost. So we generally take that sort of information after a disaster.

“But, we would not promise a farmer that he or she will be getting anything tangible. In the case where we get anything tangible, it is a matter of how far it can stretch. Resources are always limited so it will not reach everybody. With the last event (Matty Hole flooding), we have received some benefits, some of which have already been distributed and we are still distributing others,” Reid said, adding that the benefits include fertiliser, seedling and chickens.

He said RADA is also trying to purchase other things, such as more poultry, pigs and goats.

“We are trying to source some pigs and a few goats. We are also in the process of purchasing bees for those who lost,” he shared.

In the meantime, Sylvester Howard, a farmer who said that he lost his entire crop, told the Observer he is grateful for the support given by RADA.

“It nuh make nuh difference. We lose the farm and we just haffi try build it back and have it going. The authorities give me something; it small but mi haffi give thanks for it and try and just build back what mi lose because dem never haffi give mi nothing

“Dem not God, dem is man, just like you and me. Right now mi lose the whole farm. Dem give me back four bags of irish potatoes and dem buy two bags of fertiliser. Mi did have irish potatoes, pepper, yellow yam, plantain, and goats. But, friend, yuh lose enuh suh [if] a man a give you back something yuh haffi give thanks. Dem give I two bags of chicken and 10 bags of feeding, too, and I give thanks,” he shared.