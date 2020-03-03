Florida awaits CDC confirmation of 2 cases of COVID-19

FLORIDA, United States (AP) — Florida officials tried to reassure residents yesterday that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remained low, despite revelations that two people had become the first in the state to test positive for the virus.

Florida officials said Sunday they were declaring a public health emergency after announcing two cases, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy and a man in his 60s who had not travelled to any countries of concern.

Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference yesterday in Tampa that the state was doing all it could to respond to the growing health crisis, and that he was seeking emergency funding from state lawmakers to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Despite these cases, the overall threat to the public remains low,” the governor said. “With that said, we do anticipate that more will test positive.”

State health officials said they were identifying people who had contact with the two patients now under isolation. The governor said, too, that at least 795 people in Florida have been monitored for the virus, but did not elaborate.

Dr Scott Rivkees, Florida's surgeon general, said the man in his 60s had not travelled to any of the countries currently identified for restricted travel by federal authorities, including South Korea, Iran, Italy and China, where the virus originated.

“It is not known how this individual was exposed to COVID-19,” Rivkees said at the news conference. “This is a rapidly evolving situation.”

He directed anyone who has travelled to any of the high-risk countries to self-isolate for 14 days and notify public health officials.

Health officials said that samples from the two patients who tested positive for the virus in Florida have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Florida has three labs that can test for the virus — in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami.

For weeks Florida health officials had declined to release information about possible infections, citing privacy concerns, but reversed themselves Friday amid mounting questions and political pressure.