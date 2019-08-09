Florida chapter of Dinthill alumni gets ready for fourth medical mission

THE fourth medical and dental mission presented by the Florida Chapter of the Dinthill Alumni Association takes place on August 22-23 at Dinthill Technical High School in Linstead, St Catherine.

“This year we have extended the mission to not only include medical and dental examinations, but we have also included eye exams and prescription glasses, if needed,” said mission spokesperson Margaret Watt.

Although the free medical and dental health fair was open to new and returning Dinthill students, Watt said that neighbouring schools were also invited to take part in the free services and the team expected to continue to extend these services to additional schools.

This year, invitations have been extended to all students of neighbouring Charlemont High, an estimated 40 student athletes from Clarendon College, as well as high school students from neighbouring churches who are not students of Dinthill, but can benefit from the free services.

According to Watt: “We are prepared to service an estimated 2,000 students in this year's mission to take advantage of these free services. The only requirement for these students is for them to bring the medical examination forms received from their schools, which the doctor, dentist or optometrist will complete after their examination.”

Watt said the venture, which started in 2016 was done after several past students recognised the need to assist parents and guardians with the cost of the mandatory medical examinations for returning Dinthill students. She said that the mission was a way to alleviate the cost for those who could not afford the compulsory medical examination required by all new and returning students.

Watt said the medical team, includes doctors, dentist, optometrist, Dinthill past students and spouses of graduates, and other non-medical volunteers are eager to travel from several states within the United States and Canada to provide these rewarding services.

Watt said if you combine the services that have been provided since inception of the mission, an estimated 5,000 examinations have been performed.

Watt said it is important to note and recognise that the Government of Jamaica has endorsed the mission and the support received from Mark Demitris of Dixon Drug Store have contributed to success of the mission.

Meanwhile, Watt and her team are excited to travel to Jamaica and invite the community to show their support and lend a hand in ensuring the continued success of the mission.

Since the students and parents receive free lunch and snacks during the course of the two-day mission, Watt is asking that any local shops or business who would like to donate any food or beverage items to contact her or the school as soon as possible.